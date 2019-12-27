State Police internship programs open for summer

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania state police are offering summer internships for college students.

The internship program is designed to offer a rewarding experience, introducing students to the opportunities and disciplines within law enforcement.

Interns will work alongside department personnel in varying assignments.

They will have the opportunity to learn departments like the Bureau of Forensic Services, Bureau of Training & Education and Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Summer internship applications will be accepted through June 1, 2020.

For applications and a full list of requirements– you can visit their website psp.Pa.Gov.