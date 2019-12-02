State Police Indiana 5 Most Wanted

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Indiana have released their five most wanted.

In reality, it’s the four most wanted as they announced the arrest of David Paul Dilts Jr for robbery and other counts.

The others are still wanted for various charges.

Carrie Ann Aukerman, 27 – Wanted for a Megan’s Law registration violation.

Darryl Lynn Higgins, 35 – Wanted for felony domestic strangulation.

Michael Paul Jacobs, 28 – Wanted for Megan’s Law registration violation.

Devon Miles Settle, 32 – Wanted for endangering the welfare of children.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Most Wanted, you’re asked to call State Police Indiana at 724-357-1960.