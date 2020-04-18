State Police in Rockview investigating fatal hit and run in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened on State Route 45 in Centre County.

Police say the incident happened at 9 pm on Friday evening. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Penn Township, near the area of Penns Valley Road and Paradise Road.

Police believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is a Honda Pilot that is either sliver or white in color.

State Police add that the vehicle has damage on its right front passenger side and the person driving the vehicle fled westbound on Route 45.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rockview State Police at 814-355-7545.