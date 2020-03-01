State Police in Huntingdon investigating house theft of items worth more than $1,500

MARKLESBURG BORO, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are investigating a home burglary that happened back on January 28 in Huntingdon County.

Police say the actor(s) forced their entry into the home, took two guns among other items. The guns were pump shot gun, a revolver, several boxes of ammunition, and cleaning kits, worth over $1,500.

Police also add the actor(s) also attempted to break into the gun safe, and cut their hand leaving blood behind. The actor(s) then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Huntingdon directly.