State Police in Hollidaysburg searching for suspect who fired gunshots into car, home

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg are searching for a suspect who fired gunshots into a car and home while people were inside, according to a release.

Police say the incident happened around 1 o’clock this morning on the 300 block of Poplar Run Road.

The suspect is accused of firing 11 rounds from a 9 mm gun into a car parked in front of the house. Police say some of the gunshots passed through into the house with people inside.

Police estimate the damage to costs thousands of dollars. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Hollidaysburg.