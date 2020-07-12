State Police in Bedford help federal agents catch two fugitives from Maryland

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford say they assisted federal agents in arresting two Maryland fugitives earlier this week in Cumberland Valley Township, according to a release.

Police say on July 7th, 54-year-old David Howe Jr. and Sandra Rust were arrested at a home along the 100 block of Sawmill Lane around 9:30 am.

According to the report, U.S. Marshals Service and the Maryland State Police Fugitive Task Force were serving an active warrant for their arrest.

Both Howe and Rust have been charged as fugitives from justice, and arraigned at the Bedford County Prison.

The charges Howe and Rust face in Maryland are unknown.