Murder suspect in custody after Blair County stabbing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is in custody as state police investigate a homicide that occurred in Frankstown Township, Tuesday, June 27.
Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg was dispatched to the 100 block of Frankstown Sportsman Road for reports of a 24-year-old male who sustained stab wounds early Tuesday morning. Once state police arrived, the victim, Suryadev Aswathappa, was found dead in the basement of the residence, according to the press release.
Vasudev Aswathappa, 18, was taken into custody at the scene and further investigation showed that he also sustained multiple stab wounds. The suspected weapon was located in a wooded area near the residence, state police said.
Aswathappa was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person.
Aswathappa awaits his arraignment in Blair County Prison.
