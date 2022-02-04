State Police help shovel snow in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Central Pa area was hit with a winter storm, many were surprised to see some State Police troopers join in cleaning up sidewalks and driveways Friday morning.

Jim Wendell, owner of the Hygrade Inn in Emporium, was one of those few.

“I don’t remember another time that the police have really stopped and shoveled,” Wendell said.

Wendell had already been shoveling outside along with someone else and wasn’t sure why police pulled up at first. He said they got out and started shoveling with him for around 25 minutes. He was able to introduce himself and take a few pictures.

Photo Credit: Jim Wendell

Photo Credit: Jim Wendell

Photo Credit: Jim Wendell

Photo Credit: Jim Wendell

Photo Credit: Karen Jiang

This wasn’t the only case though, Wendell said his neighbor had his driveway shoveled for him by State Police and he also saw some around town when he went grocery shopping.

“It was a perfect time to do it and it was really awesome,” Wendell said.

Karen Jiang, an Emporium resident, said she didn’t know what was going on when she saw three police cars come down her alley. She was surprised to see police troopers offer their assistance and was thankful for their help.

“The next thing I knew there was one coming up and taking the shovel from me and before long there were five of them,” Jiang said.

Jiang said they also cleaned her neighbor’s driveway across the street.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Jiang said.

Jian said she also heard of the troopers being around the area, helping shovel driveways and sidewalks around town.