State police help families with car seat installation

State Police held a car seat installation check this afternoon at Troy’s Hoagie’s in Bellefonte.

State Police Trooper Christopher Fox says car seats are commonly installed incorrectly making it unsafe for kids.

He says they showed parents how to use the harness properly and told them to pay attention to the small details of putting a car seat in.

“Some of the mall details that people aren’t aware of is that a child has to be in a rear-facing car seat up until the age of two years old and even beyond that, as well as the turn around points can depend on the height and age of the child,” Trooper Fox, said.

He says State Police will hold another car seat check installation in our area in the Spring. The details on that will be announced in the near future.