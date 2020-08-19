State Police name their 5 most wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Governor Wolf announced the approval of more than $8 million in funding to support H2O PA Flood Control, High Hazard Dams, and Water, Sanitary Sewer, and Stormwater projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The City of Dubois Sandy Lick Creek Stream rehabilitation project in Clearfield County was approved for $710,000 to restore the streambank, remove the gravel bar, and for engineering.