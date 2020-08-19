State Police name their 5 most wanted

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Indiana County(Troop A) have released their top 5 Most Wanted.
On the list is:
- Dustin D. Finch, 36, described as 5’11” and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair
- James E. Emerson, 49, described as being 5’6″ and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/no hair
- Rachelle R Hamilton, 31, described as 5’6″ and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair
- Jonathan J. Shelter, 35, described as 5’9″ and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair
- Tasha M. Wennick, 39, described as 5’8″ and 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair
Any one with information on the whereabouts of the Five Most Wanted are asked to call police.