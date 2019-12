BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At 2:00 a.m. this morning, The Pennsylvania State Police-Fire Marshall along with Mahaffey Fire Department were dispatched to investigate a camper fire on Colonel Drake Highway in Clearfield County.

The fire completely destroyed the camper owned by Thomas Ball of Mahaffey Pa.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.