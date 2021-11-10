State police enforcing ‘Click it or Ticket’ for November

Pennsylvania State Police

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers are participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Nov. 15 to 28.

Under Click It or Ticket, troopers are adopting a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of Pennsylvania’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and isn’t wearing a seat belt they will receive two citations: one for the traffic violation and the other for the seatbelt violation.

State police will also be conducting child passenger safety seat checks for families, at the following locations:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Nov. 16, 3 to 7 p.m.: Spitzer Subaru (1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois) Please call 814-371-4652 for appointments.

Nov. 24, 2 to 6 p.m.: Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (108 East Cherry Street, Clearfield) Please call 814-857-3800 for appointments.

ELK COUNTY

Nov. 24, 3 to 7 p.m.: PennDOT County Office (32 Saint Leo Avenue, Ridgway) Please call 814-776-6136 for appointments.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Nov. 23, 2 to 6 p.m.: Central Fire Department (301 East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney) Please call 814-938-0510 for appointments.

