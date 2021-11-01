State Police: DUI checkpoint to occur in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are alerting drivers in Centre County that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted within the coming weeks.

Drivers who are stopped at the checkpoint and are found to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs or have been found to violate any laws will be detained until further investigation.

Those who consume alcohol are asked to always designate a non-drinking driver, use a taxi or Uber or call a sober friend or family member for safe transport home.

Anyone who sees drunk driving is encouraged to call 911.