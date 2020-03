HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released data on warnings and citations from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 against non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.

There were 18 warnings no March 29 and 96 warnings for the full week. No citations have been written yet.

In total, there are 41 for the week from troops within our 10-county viewing area. This includes Troop A, C, F, and G.