State Police: Claysburg man accused of raping five year-old girl, faces multiple charges

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg say a Claysburg man, who is accused of raping a five-year-old girl in her sleep, has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

Troopers say 35-year-old Richard Scott Sensibaugh faces several felony charges, including rape of a child, child pornography, aggravated indecent assault among others.

According to investigators, State Police were called to a home in Greenfield Township by the victim’s mother on Friday night. She told police she found a video on Sensibaugh’s phone that showed him going into the child’s room while she was sleeping, and sexually assaulting the child.

After the mother confronted Sensibaugh about the video, he fled on foot before Police arrived.

On Saturday, troopers say members from State Police, Freedom Township Police and Greenfield Township Police served an arrest warrant for Sensibaugh, and police arrested him after a short pursuit.

State Police adds that Sensibaugh has since been housed at the Blair County Prison on $200,000 bail.