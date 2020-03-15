State Police charge Bedford man with assault in road rage incident in Blair County

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Police have taken a man into custody on assault charges following a road rage incident that turned violent, according to a release from police.

Police say the incident happened around 5 pm Wednesday evening on I-99 northbound just off the ramp of exit 32, Frankstown Road exit. The initial reports stated that a man exited his vehicle after a road rage incident and struck another motorist several times.

During further police investigation which included multiple eyewitness testimonies, officers found that 47-year-old Darren Cassidy of Bedford punched another man several times, causing severe injury to the man’s face.

Police took Cassidy into custody on Saturday. Cassidy is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

He is currently being housed at Blair County Prison.