EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Ebensburg Patrol Unit announced a special speed enforcement detail known as “Camo Cop” throughout high traffic and crash areas in Cambria County.

A “Camo Cop” detail will involve a trooper position off of the road, equipped with a portable radio and radar unit to monitor traffic for speeding violations. These troopers will then let nearby patrols know of vehicle(s) speeding by relaying details of the vehicle and what direction it was are traveling in.

The “Camo Cop” enforcement is expected to run over the next several weeks with Troop A, of Ebensburg conducting the program. The Pennsylvania State Police reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up, and drive safely.

Last year, Troop A investigated 392 crashes throughout Cambria County, with 109 of those resulting in injury or death.