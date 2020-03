RUSH TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview are looking for burglary suspect(s) who broke into a warehouse in Centre County and caused $100,000 worth of damage to antique cars, according to a press release from State Police.

Police say the burglary happened on the 90 block of Curtin Street in Rush Township. The incident occurred around 2 pm on March 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Rockview.