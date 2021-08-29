State Police begin investigation into a Bedford County death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford are investigating the death of a female that happened on the 200 block of Milligans Cove Road in Harrison Township.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m., the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, according to police.
Information is limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.