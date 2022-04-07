DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have served a search warrant on the City of DuBois administrative offices.



The search warrant was served on April 6 at 4 p.m, according to DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark. At this time, it is unclear which specific offices within the building were being searched. Chief Clark said no arrests have been made.

WTAJ has also been told that no city employees have been placed on leave. Chief Clark added that “As of right now, it’s business as usual.”

According to DuBois police, at this time all members of the city are fully cooperating with investigating officials. Details are still limited as to what is being investigated. The DuBois Police Department is not part of the ongoing investigation.