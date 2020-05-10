State Police arrest Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate

CORSICA, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police say they have arrested and charged a Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate early Sunday morning.

Police in Punxsutawney say the incident happened at a home in Union Township, Jefferson County around 8:30 am. Troopers say 65 year old William Joseph Sivak Jr. got into an argument with his roommate before shooting him.

Police confirmed that 60 year-old Amos Leroy Snail was killed in the shooting.

Police are charging Sivak Jr. with criminal homicide, and was transported to Jefferson County jail where he will await his arraignment.