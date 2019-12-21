State Police arrest, charge State College man for apparent “murder for hire” plot

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a press release from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations station of the Pennsylvania State Police, State Police have arrested 56 year-old Dana Elroy Smith for an apparent “murder for hire” plot.

Police say an investigation began in September of 2019, conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, partnered with the United States Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms. Around this time they became aware of the plot.

State Troopers and Agents discovered specific information for potential victims that Smith was sending to potential “hit men.” Investigators also discovered large sums of money being transferred between Smith and a prison inmate involved in the scheme.

On December 20, state troopers executed an undercover operation, where a “monkey drop” was done by Smith to a “hit man.” Following that action, Smith was taken into custody from his house in State College by Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police say Smith is being charged by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office for the following charges: criminal solicitation: criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and arrest prior to requisition.

Smith is being charged by Luzerne County because the potential murder conspiracy was set to happen in Luzerne County. He is currently being held at the Centre County Prison.