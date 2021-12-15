State police are searching for a stolen truck out of Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a truck that was reported stolen Sunday evening from a home in Elk County.

Police report that a 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500HD was stolen from a driveway at a man’s home on Route 949 in Ridgway sometime between 6 p.m and 10 p.m. on Dec. 12. The Chevy is said to be silver in color with plates reading YGV6250.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police out of DuBois at 814-371-4652.