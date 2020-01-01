State Poice investigate home burglary in Blair County

ANTIS TWP, BLAIR CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information in a burglary investigation that happened between December 17 and December 20 on Lower Riggles Gap Road.

According to the report, the home owner’s detached garage was broken into by an unknown suspect, or suspects, and roughly $2,200 worth of items were stolen.

The items include:

– M Ward Arc Welder: $400

– 1965 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 Hood: $700

– TH400 Transmission: $500

– C-6 Transmission: $500

If you have any information, you are asked to call State Police Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.