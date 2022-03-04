CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State leaders took part in a tour at Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School Friday showing off newly purchased equipment with help from state grant funding.

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) took part in a school tour that showed off the new equipment that was purchased with the help of the Pa. Department of Education funding.

A fryer, convection fryer, griddle and ice machine were all purchased for culinary students while carpentry students get to look forward to a new drill press, table saw, jointer and router table.