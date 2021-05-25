State leaders introduce series of Senate bills to address fracking negligence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – State legislatures and the attorney general joined together today, to introduce a series of bills that would crack down on fracking negligence in Pennsylvania.

The Constitution guarantees everyone the right to clean air and pure water, but according to Josh Shapiro, laws are missing to ensure that right is protected.

Shapiro says fracking companies have turned a blind eye to the health and safety impact of the industry for far too long. To set ground rules, state senators introduced a package of bills that would increase transparency, oversight, and the overall safe management of gas drilling operations in the fracking industry.

“Look, it is common sense to ensure that fracking isn’t happening next to a school or too close to someone’s home. It’s common sense for company’s to be transparent about the chemicals they’re using near the water supplies of homes. And the government needs to set the rules of the rode to protect it’s citizens,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro says his office is prepared to hold company’s criminally responsible for breaking environmental laws or threatening the Constitutions protections.

