State High Alum donates $875,000 towards football field renovations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local high school received a large donation towards the cost of construction for a newly renovated football field.

Larry Beans, an alum from the Class of 1962 at State College Area High School, donated $875,000 towards the cost of the Memorial Field project.

The gift was accepted by the State College School District Board of Directors at the school board meeting on Monday.

A State College Area School board member says the generous donation will also include name recognition in the stadium.

“There’s three places it’s going to go on, on the bleachers, the press box, then also the concession stand, interestingly the concession stand actually will be named after his class, he’s the class of 1962,” said Scott Fozard, Member of the State College Area School District Board of Directors.

“It’s the shining example of the generosity in our community.”

We’re also told the district is also putting the finishing touches on naming opportunities for the stadium.