State grant will support Williamsburg water meter replacement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –– A grant of more than $77,000 will support the replacement of 633 failing water meters in Williamsburg Borough and Catharine and Woodbury Townships, according to Senator Judy Ward (R-30).

The Williamsburg Municipal Authority has replaced service meters throughout the system when they have failed since the water lines were last replaced in 1997. However, the wholesale replacement of the remaining meters is now necessary since their internal batteries are nearing the end of their life and are beginning to fail.

“The reliable, efficient delivery of clean water is critical to residents and businesses in our local communities, and up-to-date infrastructure is essential,” Ward said. “I am thankful that this funding will help Williamsburg improve its water system for the benefit of its customers.”

This grant was awarded as part of the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and Sewer Program, which provides financial assistance for the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation of water supply or sanitary sewer systems throughout Pennsylvania.