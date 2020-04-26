State expanding curbside pickup to all but 16 Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting tomorrow, the state is expanding curbside pick-up for Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, in hopes of filling more orders.

An additional 389 stores will offer the service, which is all but 16 stores in the state.

Orders will be taken on a first call, first served basis, starting at 9 am each day.

Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says they know most are getting the busy signal, but you just have to be patient and keep calling.

“This is an entirely new process for the PLCB, we’ve never offered curbside delivery before,” said Shawn Kelly, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

“We know they’re gonna get busy signals, we’re telling them to get busy signals. Try again, it may be the same day or a different day. Your turn will come.”

Another option is ordering online. There, you have a random chance of being allowed in to the state’s website.