State COVID-19 totals stay under 80,000 again, 75% of cases recovered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed slightly more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state keeping totals under 80,000 yet again.

As of Tuesday, there are 335 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 79,818. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 533,013 people have tested negative.

There are 6,319 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 80,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75%, or roughly 59,000 people, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is one more than yesterday’s report. While Bedford County shows six new cases, Centre County went down five cases after those five patients were found to be living in a different county, but went for a test in State College.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 239, the DOC is reporting 80% of those cases in prisoners at Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,060 of our total cases are in health care workers.