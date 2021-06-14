State College’s NAACP to hold second Juneteenth Commemoration Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College’s NAACP will be hosting a special event on Saturday to celebrate 158 years of freedom.

Juneteenth marks a turning point in American history for Black Americans.

It’s the day that news of emancipation finally reached Texas back in 1865, 2 years after president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The civil rights organization will be holding the commemoration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on June 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“Youth in our community, they’ll be doing spoken word, poetry reading, dancing, singing, and it’s a time for us to reflect and heal. So I’m excited about it that we get an opportunity to not only educate our community but facilitate educational opportunities. To work together collectively and celebrate together,” said President Lorraine Jones.

According to Jones the festivities will be followed by a late afternoon Documentary & Discussion with film producers of “District Greenwood The Amalgamated People” at 3 Dots Downtown from 3 -5 p.m.

