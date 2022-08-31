STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another medical marijuana dispensary is coming to State College in the Fall, making it the area’s fourth one.

Opening on October 3 will be the new Vytal Options dispensary at 1653 North Atherton Street, which is the strip mall that is adjacent to the Patton Township Walmart, according to a press release. Their parent company, PA Options for Wellness, is in a ten-year contract with Penn State for research on the effects of medical marijuana and its patients.

When the Vytal Options opens, it will run under the hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for six days a week. The dispensary will have on site consultations, curbside delivery, and also a menu that licensed medical marijuana users can make pre orders off of.

The opening of the new Vytal Options location will mark it’s sixth store. Like all other medical cannabis dispensaries it will feature different strains of flower, vapes, concentrates, ingestibles, tinctures and topicals.

CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness Thomas Trite said that they are excited to bring their services to the State College area.

“Vytal Options, a PA Options for Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, is excited to bring our

excellent patient service as well as quality products to the State College and Kennett Square areas,” Trite said

Trite continued by saying that the expansion of the medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania also helps them to reach patients across the commonwealth.

“It will allow us to introduce ourselves to new communities while supplying quality products and helping patients make informed decisions about incorporating medical marijuana into their lives,” Trite said.

To kick off the opening, a ribbon cutting will be held at 9 a.m. with members of the Chamber of Business, Penn State Research, and Balanced Veterans Network.

Vytal Options plans to have a new store in September coming to Lancaster before the opening of the State College one. Besides the two new incoming Vytal Options locations, the company also has stores in Lansdale, Lancaster, Fogelsville and Harrisburg.