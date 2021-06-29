State College YMCA to unveil new pickleball courts

The new pickleball courts at State College’s YMCA set to open for public use July 31

STATE COLLEGE Pa. (WTAJ)- After three years, the YMCA will be implementing 5 five state-of-the-art fenced pickleball courts funded by the Louis E. Silvi Foundation and other local donors who are pickleball enthusiasts.

According to a press release, the grand opening of these courts takes place on the Waupelani Drive side of the YMCA on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a quick ribbon-cutting ceremony, breakfast/lunch, prize drawings and opportunities for people to break in the new courts to play some pickleball. There will also be volunteer instructors from the Y to help beginners learn the game of pickleball or to help improve peoples’ skills.

Before the opening event, the Y will be offering a special promotion event that will allow free pickleball play to Y members as well as non- Y members. Those who wish to partake in the promotion must check-in at the YMCA desk upon arrival.

To learn more about the pickleball courts as well as the special promotion, visit the their website.