State College woman charged with assault, gun threats

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township police responded to a call on Sunday night about a female holding a gun to her head who allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who came into the residence.

Police later identified the woman as Linzi Halderman, who is employed with Rockview SCI, and report that they showed to the scene and spoke with Halderman’s girlfriend who was at the neighbor’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, Halderman came out of the house with the gun hiding under her shirt on her hip. She told police she was leaving due to an argument she had with her girlfriend, but police took her into custody instead.

The girl was taken to Mount Nittany for treatment before police were able to talk to her about the incident.

She tells police that the two got into a loud fight where Halderman held the gun in her hand the whole time. She reportedly kept the girl from moving through the house and even followed her to the bathroom, attempting to take her phone.

Over the course of the argument, Halderman allegedly threw the girl into the bathtub and onto the ground, and even smacking her head against a door.

The complaint says that the woman told police she believed Halderman was going to kill them both at the same time and she feared for her life.

Halderman has been charged with terroristic threats, assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and possible other charges as the investigation continues.