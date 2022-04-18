STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough has implemented parking changes this weekend in anticipation of the Blue-White game on April 23.

The “No-Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will not be enforced, starting at 2 a.m. on April 23 until 6 a.m. on April 24.

One and two-hour restrictions in residential neighborhoods will be lifted between noon on April 22 and 8 a.m. on April 24. Lawn parking is not permitted.

Pennsylvania Vehicle Code Violations will be enforced and cars in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing: