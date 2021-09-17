State College to prepare holiday meal packages, accept donations

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In partnership with the State College Assembly of God and other local agencies, the State College Police Department announced the preparation of holiday meal care packages for the 2021 holiday season.

The care packages will help 500 individuals and families in need throughout the Centre County region by providing them with food to enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal.

In order to have a successful care package assembly, the organizers are asking for the community’s help to donate canned or boxed goods for the packages. Items accepted for donation are, a $25 Weis gift card, canned corn, canned green beans, gravy, boxed stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes.

Donors can visit SignUpGenius, to view and select available items for donation. On the site, quantities can be adjusted if a donor would like to provide more than one item.

All items must be dropped off by Wednesday, Nov. 3, and may be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours (unless otherwise noted):

State College Assembly of God // 2201 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 // Monday-Friday 9a-4p, or before or after services.

// 2201 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 // Monday-Friday 9a-4p, or before or after services. State College Police Department // 243 S. Allen Street, State College, PA 16801

// 243 S. Allen Street, State College, PA 16801 Ferguson Township Police Department // 3147 Research Dr, State College, PA 16801

// 3147 Research Dr, State College, PA 16801 Spring Township Police Department // 1309 Blanchard St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

// 1309 Blanchard St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Patton Township Police Department // 100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA 16803

// 100 Patton Plaza, State College, PA 16803 State Police Department // 330 Penntech Dr, Bellefonte, PA 16823

// 330 Penntech Dr, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Penn State Police Department // 30 Eisenhower Parking Deck, University Park PA 16802

// 30 Eisenhower Parking Deck, University Park PA 16802 Centre County Sheriff’s Department // 213 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 // Monday-Friday 8:30a-4:45p

// 213 E High St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 // Monday-Friday 8:30a-4:45p Bellefonte Police Department // 236 W Lamb St, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Monetary donations are also accepted. More information on this type of donation can be found on the State College Assembly website.