State College to only let players’ family into HS football game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College will be hosting their first high school football team at the newly renovated Memorial Field Friday night, but tickets will not be sold for fans.

The school district says, while excited to see the new complex, they must be cautious because of the pandemic. Due to the stadium capacity restrictions developed by their health and safety team, the game will not be open to the general public.

Players have been given a limited number of tickets for their family members and those will be the only fans allowed in the stadium at this time.

The Sidney Friedman Parklet will also be closed to spectators because it will be occupied by select members of the Marching Band.

Because of the limited capacity in the stadium, school officials say they will be live streaming the game so that our entire community can watch. You can view the game on the SCASD Athletics YouTube channel.