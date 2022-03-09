CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Water Authority announced they will begin flushing water mains starting on Monday, March 14.
The flushing, which is weather permitting, will begin in the Boalsburg area and continue throughout the distribution system for approximately seven months.
The flushing will happen between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Customers may see slight discoloration, if so, flush your faucet until the water runs clear. However, a slight discoloration is not harmful.
For more information about this and other projects by the State College Borough Water Authority, visit their website.