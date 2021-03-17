State College takes new legal action against former fraternity house

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough is taking renewed legal action against a rental property, which formerly housed Penn State fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu.

In court filings, the borough says the 329 East Prospect Avenue property is continuing to act as a fraternity, though it is not recognized as one, therefore violating the zoning code.

The Sigma Alpha Mu chapter lost university recognition in 2017 and had its charter revoked from the national organization in 2019.

Last year, documents say police responded to 17 incidents at the property, including allegations of hazing, underage drinking, a student falling from a second-story window, and an underage, highly-intoxicated student left unattended on a sidewalk outside the property.

The borough is seeking an order which prohibits the tenants and the property owner from living on the site, until they either obtain appropriate zoning, covert it into a temporary rooming house, or regain affiliation with a recognized fraternity.