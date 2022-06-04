STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming back to State College for it’s 33rd year is the annual South Hills School of Business & Technology 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series.

Every Sunday all Summer long, from June 5 to August 28, at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive there will be live music and food trucks from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Picnic time starts at 4 p.m. and live music kicks off at 6 p.m.

Below is the concert schedule:

June 5 – Joy Marie & The Gill Street Band.

June 12 – The Triple A Blues Band.

June 19 – mISS mELLANIE.

June 26 – Tussey Mountain Moonshiners.

July 3 – Jay Vonada Quartet.

July 10 – Bellefonte Community Band.

July 24 – State College Municipal Band.

July 31 – The Little German Band.

August 7 – Sultanz of Sing.

August 14 – Nittany Knights.

August 21 – Keystone Big Band.

August 28 – Zeropoint Band.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More information on the concert series can be found on South Hills School of Business & Technology’s website or by calling (816)-234-7755.