State college students make fleece blankets for children in foster homes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at the Spring Creek Elementary School in State College have been busy working on their Caring Campaign. The fifth graders recently made personalized fleece blankets for children adjusting to life in foster homes.

“The students have these really great, big hearts, and they’re full of kindness and empathy towards one another,” says Leigh Schmeck, a fifth grade teacher at Spring Creek. “The Caring Campaign allows them to share their amazing caring concern that they have for one another, and also extend that out to their local community.”

The students say these blankets are something the children can take with them throughout the entire foster process.

“Because if they don’t have this, they might not have anything else,” says Elena Stevens, a fifth grader at Spring Creek.

The students cut strips along the boarders of the blankets and tied them into tassels. Each blanket has a message of encouragement, written by the students, and sewn onto the corners.

“When they get the blankets… that’s a sign that they know they’re cared for and loved,” said Simon Smith, a fifth grader at Spring Creek.

All of the supplies were gathered from a fundraiser earlier this year.

“They will have something soft that they can have and… it can be one thing that they’ll know that they have,” says Cadence Amos, a fifth grader at Spring Creek.

In all, they were able to create 55 blankets. Their caring campaign will continue in March, when the students make dog treats for pets in local shelters.