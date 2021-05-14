State College sticks to COVID-19 Ordinance

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yesterday, news broke nationwide as the CDC said it is now safe for fully vaccinated poeple to take off their masks in most indoor settings. Even with the update to CDC recommendations, local government can still enforce their own mandates.

Just last Monday, the State College Borough made adjustments that loosened, but extended their ordinance, and are standing by this mandate for the time being.

State College Ordinance 2155 which is an update to the emergency temporary COVID-19 Ordinance, includes:

Masking Outdoors – follow the Centers for Disease Control & Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) masking requirements.

– follow the Centers for Disease Control & Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH) masking requirements. Masking Indoors – continue to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status unless it meets an exception listed in the ordinance.

– continue to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status unless it meets an exception listed in the ordinance. Waiting in Lines – require face masks for all persons in line to enter a business, regardless of on private or public property and regardless of vaccination status. This removes the limitation of the number of persons who can be in line and the physical distancing requirement.

– require face masks for all persons in line to enter a business, regardless of on private or public property and regardless of vaccination status. This removes the limitation of the number of persons who can be in line and the physical distancing requirement. Limitations on Gathering Size – increase current gathering size limit at residences from 10 to 25 and increase current gathering size limit at Borough parks and municipal property from 25 to 50 persons.

Fines for violations are still in place, but the borough says they want to work with the community and understand it may be hard to keep track of all of the changes.

“You really have to understand what’s happening locally, but our police officers are really great at not immediately giving someone a fine, they’re really trying to educate,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager in State College. “We as an organization, and as a community, just want to protect those most vulnerable, and that’s going to be our approach going into it.”

There will be further discussions on the matter in June, but for now, the ordinance remains in effect until July 31, 2021, or until the PA DOH or the Centre Region Council of Governments rescinds their Emergency Declarations, whichever is first.