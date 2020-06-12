State College Spikes’ season has been delayed with 12 other teams

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State College Spikes - 2015_-1532039739993929514

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTAJ) — The New York-Penn League, a division of MiLB that includes the State College Spikes, has announced that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed indefinitely.

The announcement comes amid the country trying to re-open the economy while COVID-19 concerns are still factoring into decisions for sports and sporting events.

The New York-Penn League has also canceled the All-Star Game.

This decision will bench the State College Spikes who were already facing possible closure from the MLB, along with the Williamsport Crosscutters. In total, 13 teams will be out of commision from West Virginia, stretching up into Vermont.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn
League™ season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to
monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball™ affiliates, while
following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening
guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League™ fans,
players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn
League™ All-Star Game has been canceled.”

New York-Penn League official statement

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss