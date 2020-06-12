State College Spikes’ season has been delayed with 12 other teams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTAJ) — The New York-Penn League, a division of MiLB that includes the State College Spikes, has announced that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed indefinitely.

The announcement comes amid the country trying to re-open the economy while COVID-19 concerns are still factoring into decisions for sports and sporting events.

The New York-Penn League has also canceled the All-Star Game.

This decision will bench the State College Spikes who were already facing possible closure from the MLB, along with the Williamsport Crosscutters. In total, 13 teams will be out of commision from West Virginia, stretching up into Vermont.