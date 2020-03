STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes have announced they will postpone Saturday’s “Spikesfest” amid coronavirus concerns.

The Spikes say in a statement that “at the university’s request, SpikesFest 2020, which was scheduled for this Saturday at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, is being postponed until further notice.”

Penn State announced earlier today that all classes will be held online starting on March 16 through April 3.