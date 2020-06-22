State College Spikes invite families to play catch on Father’s Day

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local minor league baseball team welcomed dads and their children to the field today for some Father’s Day fun.

The State College Spikes held a “Father’s Day Family Catch”.

The team allowed fathers to play catch on Medler Field with their children and loved ones.

Spikes General Manager Scott Walker says this was a great way to get the community out the house, and to make use of the baseball field.

“Gives them something to do, you know, on Father’s Day, it’s really nice actually to see some folks, this is the first time, all year, this is June 21st and this is the first time any fan has set foot in this place this year, it’s just hard to imagine that’s the case,” Walker said.

Spikes officials say between 25 and 35 families signed up for the event today.