State College Spikes gear up for opening day, May 24

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes 2021 season kicks off Monday, May 24 at 6:35 p.m. against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

In the inaugural season of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League, the Spikes will host a 34-game regular-season home schedule from May 24 through Aug. 13.

Tickets for the home opener are still available. Gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. and to season ticket holders at 5:20 p.m. Fans sitting in the Geisinger Champions Club and other group areas can enter at 5:25 p.m.

Penn State Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Micha Shrewsberry, will be in attendance to throw the opening pitch to kick off the season.

After the game, a firework show will light up the Happy Valley sky. Following that, kids in attendance will be able to run the bases just like their favorite players.

For more information on tickets and COVID-19 protocols visit the Spikes’ Website.