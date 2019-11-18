State College Spikes could lose MLB affiliation under new proposal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College spikes could lose their MLB affiliation under a new proposal, according to a report by the New York Times.

The New York Times reports that a new proposal would strip 42 minor league teams of their affiliation with Major League teams.

According to the report, the MLB says the move is necessary to make the Minor Leagues more efficient, but many members of the team’s organizations say it is an “existential crisis.”

The Spikes are in the New York-Penn League as a Short-Season A team. They are currently affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals.

See the New York Times report for the full list of 42 teams that could be affected.