State College Spikes announce ‘Save Our Spikes’ campaign

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes announced their “Save Our Spikes” campaign in a press conference Thursday.

The Spikes are one of dozens of minor league teams that could lose their affiliation with the MLB under a new proposal.

Local officials were at the press conference where they gave statements on what the team means to the community.

The team urges the community to tweet using #SaveOurSpikes and visit the Save Our Spikes website for more information on how to help.

The Spike also have merchandise that people can pick up at various locations, free of charge.