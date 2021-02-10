State College Spikes 2021 season preparations underway, developing plan for fan capacity

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes will be back playing baseball in Happy Valley this Spring, and are in the process of developing a plan to safely have fans in their facilities this Spring and Summer.

They will be competing in the newly found Draft League. The Spikes are one of the five founding team members.

The MLB Draft League which will consist of five teams from four states is slated to launch on May 24, as the Spikes released their schedule earlier this week.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers (OH), State College Spikes (PA), Trenton Thunder (NJ), West Virginia Black Bears (WV), and Williamsport Crosscutters (PA) all make up the new league.

As part of their next step into preparing for the 2021 season, Spikes General Manager Scott Walker told WTAJ they are working on scenarios for all the different possibilities of fan capacity at their ball park.

“We’re working on various scenarios to accommodate ten percent, twenty percent, fifty percent, a hundred percent capacity, and it’s nothing anyone has dealt with before,” Walker said.

“It’s all new to us, but we’re going to be agile, and we’re going to adapt based on what the situation is at the time.”

Walker also says the club is working on seating diagrams to safely distance fans, and working on their promotions for the upcoming season.

Season tickets are already available for the Spikes 2021 season. If you’re looking to buy tickets, visit their website for more information.