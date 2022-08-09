CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023.

“We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said.

High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about $800,000 has been gathered so far.

“All we need now is a little financial push,” Jake Johnson, a volunteer and professional skateboarder said. “We got through the hard part which was getting past all the code and all the paperwork and really, the community’s approval of this project.”

Johnson said they are pursuing grants and asking for the community’s support so that local skateboarders have a convenient, safe, and legal place to pursue their sport.

“It will give everybody in the community a place to meet each other, and for experts to rise, and for beginners to learn,” Johnson said.

The 20,000-square-foot skatepark will be located in High Point Park off Whitehall Road, about 1.5 miles from downtown State College.

Wentz said they are also working on a full-length documentary film on the history of skateboarding in State College to premiere at the State Theatre.